14k gold elegant, modern jewellery for the woman who dares to be different – Discover the Be Bold collection

Ana Dyla launches the BE BOLD 14ct gold statement jewellery. An exciting and diverse range of seductive jewellery - from bold to edgy and above all ultra feminine jewellery.

The Dutch jewellery label Ana Dyla is working on a better and more beautiful world through honest products of transparent and sustainable origin. The collection suits the diversity of every woman: from simple, wearable designs to outspoken designs for special occasions.

Ana Dyla's beautiful jewellery is pure, graceful and stylish. With several sales points in the Netherlands, UK and Germany and a clear vision, Ana Dyla is ready for the next level with the Be Bold collection.

Picture: Ana Dyla, Be Bold Collection, courtesy of the brand

Ana Dyla closely follows the entire production process; from collecting the gems to creating the jewellery. Not only to be able to guarantee a high quality of the jewellery, but also to be sure that the working conditions are good. Ana Dyla is proud to be officially B Corp certified.

The collection consists of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. Price range between €249 - €9987. The collection is available from today on Ana Dyla's website, also available to retailers.

Do you want to know more about Ana Dyla jewellery go to www.anadyla.com. Would you like to know more about the possibilities of selling Ana Dyla jewellery in your store? Then you can contact Sernur Tekin +316 24 56 29 07 or via sernur@anadyla.com. Interested in your own jewellery label? Ana Dyla provides the possibilitie to produce ethical & sustainable jewellery, for more information you can contact Hatice Tekin +316 28 61 32 90 or via e-mail hatice@anadyla.com.

