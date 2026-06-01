180 years of Loewe

Founded in 1846 as a small leather goods workshop in Madrid, Loewe has established itself almost two centuries later as the world's second oldest luxury house still in operation, behind only Hermès. Its longevity is thanks to a constant desire for transformation.

The brand's history is also evoked in the animated short film narrated by Antonio Banderas that accompanies this anniversary. It dates back to the initial workshop where Spanish artisans handcrafted wallets, bags and everyday leather objects. The arrival of a German merchant who acquired the business and gave it his surname—“Loewe”, the German word for “lion”—marked the beginning of a new era. Shortly after, the house became a supplier to the Spanish crown, solidifying its prestige.

Throughout the 20th century, Loewe accompanied the cultural and social changes of its time. Its activities ranged from its connection to the world of cinema and legends linking it to figures like Ernest Hemingway and Ava Gardner, to its expansion into prêt-à-porter in the sixties. In this context, the Amazona bag was born, conceived as a symbol of a new idea of female independence. In 1988, the creation of the Loewe Foundation further strengthened its commitment to art and craftsmanship. This consolidated a vision where time does not move linearly but is constantly reinterpreted.

Today, the brand's historical archive is not seen as a nostalgic repository, but as a living space for research, experimentation, and aesthetic reinvention. Under the creative direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Loewe celebrates its 180th anniversary by reaffirming the very tension between heritage and innovation that has defined its evolution.

Presentation of the Amazona 180 model during the Loewe womenswear show for Spring/Summer 2026. Credits: Loewe.

The commemoration is articulated through a global campaign photographed by American artist Talia Chetrit. It brings together a cast of cultural and creative figures including Julia Garner; Salma Abu Deif; Giselle; Kara Wai; Sissy Spacek; and Kara Walker. The ensemble constructs a choral narrative that connects different generations and disciplines under a single idea: legacy understood as a constantly evolving process.

The campaign is structured around a reinterpretation of the house's archive through some of its most emblematic bags. These range from the Flamenco from the eighties to the Puzzle from 2015, and also include the new Amazona 180, a contemporary reinterpretation of the original 1975 design.

Loewe's Flamenco from the Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection, by Jonathan Anderson. Credits: Loewe.

This same approach extends to a capsule collection available from June 3, which translates the campaign's codes to ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods. The lion motifs—a direct reference to the etymological origin of Loewe—act as a common thread throughout garments, embroideries and charms, reinforcing the symbolic continuity between past and present.

The project is completed by a special edition of Loewe Magazine Issue 11, which expands the cultural dimension of the initiative by positioning the archive as an active space for reinterpretation.