1st Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo 2020 commences

IAF’s Global Apparel Sourcing Expo will open its virtual doors on Wednesday. Buyers, resuming their sourcing operations but often unable to visit factories due to global travel restrictions, will find the Expo an excellent destination for a virtual sourcing trip.

The virtual Expo, accessible through www.globalapparelsourcing.com , will feature almost 200 exhibiting garment manufacturers. IAF’s global network ensures a global coverage with exhibitors from, among others, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Peru, India, Taiwan, China and Portugal. The Global Apparel Sourcing Expo will be powered by Foursource , who is providing the technological platform for the event with a specific focus on B2B matchmaking. Supplier searches on a digital fair can be much more efficient and precise than searches on physical fairs as they allow buyers to use multiple variables in their searches. Country, product type, certification, technical specifications, MOQs, images in the virtual showrooms and many more variables can be used to make the right matches.

Not just the expo itself, but also the accompanying conference has gone digital. IAF will offer a strong conference program alongside the exhibition dealing with such key topics as sustainability, shifts in global sourcing and digital product development. Leading experts from around the world will offer their views in short presentations freely accessible to visitors to the Expo. Industry professionals are welcome to enter the Global Apparel Sourcing Expo free of charge. It only requires a visit to www.globalapparelsourcing.com .

The IAF is committed to the creation of global platforms to help foster new and sustainable business opportunities for the industry, to unite the industry and to share ideas, especially in these challenging days.

Author: IAF Photo Credit: IAF