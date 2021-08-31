202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit will once again take place digitally at Berlin Fashion Week from 7 - 9 September 2021.

The second edition of 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit from 7 - 9 September 2021 is dedicated to the topic of ecosystems and explores how circular systems can be integrated into fashion with positive impact. At 202030 – The Berlin

Fashion Summit, interdisciplinary experts will discuss issues with a focus on the local Berlin ecosystem as well as the topic of quality as a sustainability factor and how meaningful rating systems can be designed.

After its successful first edition during the Berlin Fashion Week in January this year, 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit is coming back from 7 - 9 September 2021. Organised by studio MM04 in cooperation with Sqetch and the Beneficial Design Institute the upcoming edition will be highlighting ecosystems as a livelihood, base and inspiration to foster life quality. In order to find holistic and agile solutions for fashion the focus will be on relationships and interactions for successful transformation with positive impact, summarised within the three main topics:

#1 Circular Systems – How to think and design positive impact?

#2 Local Ecosystems – How to organise and foster positive impact?

#3 Valuation Systems – How to define quality and measure impact?

"The future of fashion is being negotiated in Berlin. The 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit offers the perfect platform for this. It is where sustainability trends are

highlighted, value creation and products are rethought and the bridge between innovation, sustainability and creative culture is built. Especially in times of global crises, we need spaces for constructive, critical but also creative and culturally open dialogue.”

Ramona Pop, Senator for Economics, Energy and Business Berlin

The goal of the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit is to close the gap between existing sustainability innovations and the industry's need for pragmatic guidelines for a successful transformation towards a more sustainable fashion economy. At the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit, concrete new alliances for existing value chains will be formed and forward-looking solutions for fashion will be presented.

The aim is to design eco- and circular systems with positive social, cultural and ecological impact. In addition, questions around the collection and processing of scientific data as a basis for the measurability of positive impact will be discussed. The definition of (new) quality standards that integrate sustainability factors will be the topic on the third day of the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit.

Speakers at the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit will include Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart, founder and scientific director of EPEA as well as representatives from Sympatex, Armedangels, Circular.Fashion and Orsola de Castro, founder of the international Fashion Revolution campaign.

For an in-depth discourse, the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit is designed in two parts

The Pop Up Think Tank is not open to the public and takes place in the run-up to the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit. During the workshops of the Pop Up Think Tank, experts discuss current issues and topics in a trusting and constructive manner. The results will be presented during the 3 days of the public 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit.

"As a leading digital-only fashion house, The Fabricant is aligned with the focus of the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit. We're known as advocates of a post-waste fashion industry that transitions its activities from physical to digital, so it's great to

see the 202030 Summit's dedication to creating conversations around how fashion can transform to create a positive impact on our world."

Amber Slooten, Co-Founder/Creative Director, The Fabricant

To join 202030 - The Berlin Fashion Summit you can register on the website.

Please find further information and an updated program on www.202030summit.com