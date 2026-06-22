300 guests, sunset fashion show, David Puentez and fireworks: bugatti presents Spring/Summer 2027 in Forte dei Marmi

As part of, Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence (June 16–19, 2026), the world's leading menswear trade fair, the German fashion brand bugatti made a remarkable statement: for the first time, the company took over the renowned Bagno Angelo in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, transforming the exclusive beach venue into the stage for the presentation of its Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Around 300 invited guests, including international customers, strategic partners, media representatives, influencers, and content creators, experienced a brand event under the motto ‚Forte sotto il sole‘ that combined fashion, the Italian lifestyle, and entertainment. Approximately 200 guests were transported from Florence to Forte dei Marmi and back via a dedicated shuttle service.

The reception in the stylish pool area of Bagno Angelo immediately set the tone for a relaxed Italian summer evening. Among the guests were well-known personalities from the international fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment industries, including Louisa-Marie Beyer, Veronica Ferraro, Andrea Preti, and Mandy Capristo.

Credits: bugatti

The highlight of the evening began at sunset: directly on the beach, bugatti unveiled its new Spring/Summer 2027 collection on a spectacular runway overlooking the sea. Set against the backdrop of the Mediterranean, the key looks of the upcoming season were presented in a unique fusion of fashion and natural scenery.

Julius Brinkmann (bugatti), Tobias Triebel (Wöhrl), Florian Wortmann (bugatti). Credits: bugatti

Particularly noteworthy was the fact that it is highly unusual for a German fashion brand to take over an entire Italian beach club during the summer season and stage a fashion show directly on the beach. The event underlined bugatti’s ambition to bring its brand world and collections to life through emotional experiences.

“With ‘Forte sotto il sole‘, we wanted to create much more than a traditional collection presentation. Our goal was to make the values and lifestyle of bugatti tangible and memorable. Forte dei Marmi provides the perfect stage for this: authentic, stylish, and international.

The response from our guests demonstrated how powerful emotional brand experiences can be in building long-term relationships,” said Florian Wortmann, Chief Brand & Commercial Officer at bugatti. The evening’s musical program featured David Puentez, one of Germany’s most successful DJs and producers. The highlight of his performance was a spectacular fireworks display over the sea. Afterwards, DJ Ray-D took over the turntables and kept the celebration going with an energetic after-show party late into the night.

Credits: bugatti

Credits: bugatti

Credits: bugatti

The Spring/Summer 2027 collection reflects a contemporary Mediterranean lifestyle. Relaxed silhouettes, premium natural materials, and a modern sense of lightness combine comfort, functionality, and contemporary style. Natural color palettes and Mediterranean accents draw inspiration from the Italian coastline.

With ‚Forte sotto il sole‘, bugatti continues its strategy of creating international brand moments that go far beyond product presentations. The event brought together collection and community for an exceptional summer evening on the Italian coast—perfectly reflecting bugatti’s brand values: passion, enjoyment, and community.

Credits: bugatti

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about bugatti on the company page