34th IAF World Fashion Convention’s program all set!

Twenty-one speakers have already committed to the 2018 edition to be held on October 8 th -10 th in Maastricht, the Netherlands and co-organized with MODINT, the Dutch fashion and textiles industry association. The speakers include representatives from major brands such as Puma, Hugo Boss, Vivienne Westwood and VF Corporation, from major experts such as McKinsey, Alvanon, the Influencer Marketing Agency and the C&A Foundation and many more.

Spread over two days, these top speakers will provide a comprehensive vision for the future of our fashion industry shaped around the theme: ‘creating a smart future for fashion’. Delegates will learn, among many other things, how blockchain will enable transparency, how circular fashion requires systemic changes, how better buyer-supplier collaboration is achieved, what are the major current and future sourcing trends and which new fabrics are being developed. From the two-day conference delegates will bring home a wealth of insights, which is very important for defining a sound industry or company strategy.

And the IAF convention is more than the conference alone. The dinners are renowned and this year, expecting over 200 guests at the magnificent Château St. Gerlach, will be no exception. Held after the first conference day, on Tuesday October 9 th , the Festive Fashion Dinner will feature a number of performances involving fashion. In addition, all the dinner guests will also be part of the audience jury for the ‘Fashion Makes Sense Award’. Both are organized by Maastricht’s interdisciplinary showcase platform for fashion.