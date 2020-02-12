39th Edition of Franchise Expo Paris: the leading international franchise event

Each year, many people with many different profiles, start their own business thanks to franchising. In order to help everyone to better understand this dynamic business model, the 39th edition of Franchise Expo Paris will open its doors from March 22nd to 25th. Organized by the French franchise federation (fff) and Reed Expositions France, the show gathers all the key market players and initiates vocations and professional opportunities. Franchise Expo Paris is THE place to be to get information, find the right concept and be in the best position to take the plunge, or simply get your entrepreneurship and investment projects going.

There is no generic profile needed to undertake a franchise …

The leading franchise event in Europe offers a large choice of visitor experiences, suited to everyone’s needs.

“The wish for entrepreneurial opportunities has no age limit, especially when franchising is aimed at anyone with a project. We, at Franchise Expo Paris, want to gather all of the solutions available for each project holder, according to their own goals and expectations, in one single place. The diversity of concepts represented on the show reflects quite well the evolutions of franchising and the new expectations of consumers. That’s why we encourage everyone to come and develop their projects, with the best support possible.” Sylvie Gaudy, Show Director, Franchise Expo Paris.

“All year long, we meet franchisees with very different profiles who have found their concept and opened their franchise after coming to Franchise Expo Paris. It’s a place where visitors can become entrepreneurs thanks to meaningful professional meetings. Franchise Expo Paris is a high quality and international event that offers a great experience, with more than 500 exhibitors and about 100 conferences.” Michel Bourel, President of the French franchise federation.

No matter the profile, age or resources, Franchise Expo Paris is a privileged time to ask all your questions on fundamentals, advantages and requirements of the model. Indeed, the event is for everyone: storekeepers, future franchisors with a project to develop, as well as employees wishing to change careers and become their own boss.

With that in mind, preparing your visit in a key element. Before the show, there will be a matchmaking platform to connect franchisors and candidates for tailor-made business-meetings. On the show, visitors will find new opportunities, advice from franchise experts, financial solutions depending on one’s project as well as a complete program of conferences and workshops.

The event is also ideal to change one’s mind on the personal contribution (before borrowing) needed to start a franchise. Indeed, depending on the brand, it is possible to start a franchise with a personal contribution of €20,000 before borrowing.

Franchise Expo Paris provides a wealth of information, providing everyone with all the keys to a successful change of career or business creation.

… no borders!

Not only does the show represent a national dynamism that makes France a leader in Europe in terms of franchise networks, but Franchise Expo Paris also proves to be a true international franchise hub, thus showing the enthusiasm of franchise networks abroad. This year, new members joining us from Taiwan, Brazil and even Lebanon confirm such enthusiasm. It will represent more than 150 exhibitors from 27 different nationalities representing the economic stakes of this business model.

SAVE THE DATE Franchise Expo Paris – From March 22nd to 25th, 2020

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - Pavilion 2.2, 2.3 and 3

KEY FIGURES