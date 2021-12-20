4 Textile Trends for S/S 2022

With 2022 just around the corner, many of us are looking ahead with anticipation as to what the new year can bring. For the upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 season, we can expect to see an explosion of colours and fabrics on the catwalks as we embrace a playful, joyful and cautious sentiment. This is reflected in key textile trends, such as relaxed tailored looks with plenty of draping, high-shine satin fabrics paired with textured materials like linen and more. The importance of merging comfort and performance was also seen in many collections that incorporate fabrics ideal for casual business wear. Many trends moved away from sharp tailoring, favouring more relaxed, loose and voluminous silhouettes complimented by sheer, drapey fabrics made from low-impact materials and fibre brands like TENCEL™, highlighting the trend for sustainable development production. Here we share four key textile trends for Spring/Summer 2022.

Soft & drapey

A sentiment of romance, joy and playfulness appears to have returned to the runways, offering a new, fun take on draping. Ranging from traditional Grecian-inspired draping to body-con drapey and everything in between, fabrics at designers including Rick Owens, Stella McCartney and Loewe were soft, flowing and beautifully draped across the body. Fabric blends with cellulosic fibres, such as TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers, are a key part of this trend, as they are both supple and soft to the touch while retaining a light, airy and floaty look. Offering a supple, silky finish, these fabrics gracefully flow with the body’s contours. Newer fibre blends made with innovations like TENCEL™ with REFIBRA™ technology are contributing to the circular economy while maintaining premium quality, enabling consumers’ convenient access to sustainable textiles.

Photo credits: Lenzing

Sheer & Mesh

Seductive and sensual, these two words were key fabrics for Spring/Summer 2022. Appealing to all the senses, these subtly sheer, super sheer and almost transparent fabrics were seen on runways from Tom Ford and Givenchy to David Koma. Mixing sheer fabrics with mesh and embellishments, the almost 'naked' dress is a key style for next season. Blends that contain light, soft and silk fibres catering for luxury fashion houses, such as the TENCEL™ Luxe lyocell filament, provide an optimal basis for this trend. The filament drapes beautifully on the body while providing a sheer sheen. Designed for sensuality, these fibres are a vegan alternative to silk and are engineered responsibly.

Peak technical Performance

It is impossible to separate activewear from the everyday wardrobe, as performance wear continues to accentuate how women dress. Many designs on the runway from Dior to Boss sought to bridge the gap between daywear and technical performance wear, showcasing relaxed silhouettes and sleek lines. The comfort and versatility of the garment were the main focus, with fabrics leaning towards sustainability. The TENCEL™ brand, for example, has a dedicated activewear product offering to supply designers with biodegradable fibers without compromising on high-performance athleisure benefits.

High-shine Embellishments

High impact with a high shine, fabrics were enhanced by expressive, glittery and glistening details and textures. This blend of embellishments on shiny surfaces reflect hopes for a brighter tomorrow while leaving room to dream for more. Seen on the runway from the likes of Chanel and Saint Laurent, this crazy for all that sparkles and glitters is bold, daring and risqué. Reimagined in everything from gowns to briefs, fabric blends with a magical shine capture this trend perfectly.

