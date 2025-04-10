4 tips for keeping your fave outfits fresh and soft

Don't you just love that feeling when you put on your comfiest hoodie? But keeping those beloved clothes feeling so nice and soft, and smelling fresh isn't always easy. The good news? A few simple changes to your laundry routine can make a huge difference! These tips will help your favourite outfits stay gorgeous for years, without any fancy equipment or hours of extra work needed.

Why your washing machine could be the problem

Ever wondered why clothes sometimes come out of the wash feeling a lot less soft? Your washing machine might be the problem! Over time, limescale builds up, as well as detergent residue that transfers onto your clothes. Regular maintenance to descale washing machine parts is very important. HG washing machine and dishwasher deep clean and service is a real lifesaver here, because it gets rid of all that buildup that's making your clothes feel rough. Think of it as a spa day for your washing machine!

Some tips for washing

Let's face it: most of us just chuck everything together in the washing machine and hope for the best. But a couple of really simple tricks can make a massive difference. Turning your clothes inside out, for example, an absolute game-changer. This protects the outside from all that tumbling and rubbing against other items, which is much better for t-shirts with prints. Cold water washes for your tops and shirts are brilliant too, because they're gentler on fabrics, keep colours looking good, and they’re also better for your energy bills. Got delicate bits you want to keep looking good? Put them in mesh bags. They’re cheap and work very well! Just a quick look at the labels of your favourite pieces can save your clothes from disaster!

Why detergents can make the difference

Not all washing powders are the same. Harsh detergents strip away the softness from clothes. That’s why you should choose for gentle, quality detergents. Another important tip: using too much detergent actually makes clothes feel stiffer and attracts more dirt! Less is definitely more in this case!

Dry your clothes well

The way you dry clothes can make or break their softness as well! When possible, always go for air drying. If you're a tumble dryer fan, keep the temperatures low and take the clothes out while they're still slightly damp. Another clever trick is to put some wool dryer balls in with your clothes. These help in making your clothes dry faster and come out much softer, without having to use all sorts of chemicals.