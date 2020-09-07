5 Super Stylish Womens Trainers for the End of Summer Season

The market for top quality designer trainers is the most diverse it has ever been. Super stylish womens trainers that are ready for the catwalk and the street are in abundance with some incredibly good looking and different ranges available. Top fashion sites such as www.larizia.com are the first place to see what is available to make yourself stand out for the last summer showcases.

1. Alexander McQeen

These are highly fashionable and desirable shoes from one of the top fashion houses in the world. They look clean and very distinctive with classic Alexander McQeen signature branding seen throughout. They come in some different finishes and detailing to make them the ideal trainer for the end of summer season. Check out some including the great “Black Velvet” option.

2. Saucony Ride 5 Women's Shoes Wht/Pink/Grey

Road-ready shoes with a full foot length of cushioning, these allow for flexibility of the foot and are ideal for your summer garden parties and dancing in the sunshine with good gait integrity who desire a breathable, lightweight great looking shoe

3. Nike Air Pegasus+ 30 Women's Shoes Pink/Slate/Black

Did you ever think a shoe could feel so naturally a part of your body? Boasting no inner seams for a sock-like fit, these shoes work for wide-footed neutral runners with good gait integrity who desire a lightweight pair of reliable distance running shoes that last for miles with minimal wear. Boasting a stylish gradient color design with a vintage feel, Nike understands the balance between fashion and functionality. Step out looking your best in these top trainers.

4. New Balance 1080 v3 Women's Shoes Pink/Lime

Year after year, New Balance reinvents the essence of the running shoe. This style offers the most in cushioning to weight ratio, offering the impression of running on clouds without anything weighing you down. No-sew overlays allow the shoes to fit like socks, eliminating problems during the break=in period where chafing used to occur in earlier models.

5. Brooks Ghost 6 Women's Shoes Silver/Sulphur/Midnight

This trainer model was designed to create an effortless heel to toe transition for runners of all foot widths. Like all Brooks shoes, these are designed with forefoot DNA to closely mold to the foot so high mileage runs are a breeze. These trainers also offer the whole gamut in terms of impact protection and full contact outsole. Breathable mesh uppers keep your feet cool and breathing during long runs.

Keeping stylish is an art and a life changing endeavor that is to be taken seriously. And with the fantastic options you can now wear this is a great time to get some new kicks.