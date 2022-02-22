5 Surprising Ways Users Can Leverage a Digital Showroom

The Digital Showroom isn’t just a space reserved for wholesale or Sales, but a central hub to break silos and enhance cross-team collaboration. In this industry, we’re product people and it’s more than just about the numbers, we like to see, feel and present in a visual way. A platform already being used across the field for doing sales presentations, did you know that there are these 5 surprising ways users can also leverage the Digital Showroom? Designers, merchandisers, marketers and even retail staff can all make use of the Digital Showroom as a centralized hub for visual collaboration for all go-to-market teams, not just Sales.

Collection Presentations

What do we mean by this? The Digital Showroom brings everyone together, amazing content, inspiration and data all onto one primary canvas. Instead of each team working separately from one another and in steps, the Digital Showroom becomes a centralized hub where teams are transparently collaborating together, all at the same time. The platform serves as a space to review, present and build collections which can happen at any touch point-from designers to merchandisers and all the way to sales reps. This flexibility means everyone can leverage it-the more teams that are using it, the more learnings, insights, inspirations are being shared from one team to another. All of this reinforced collaboration and feedback just makes the entire go-to-market process much more streamlined and a whole lot simpler.

Picture: Collection Presentation on HATCH, courtesy of the brand

Design Moodboards

For ages, designers have been using mood boards to visualize their inspirations and as a place to present their ideas. What if we told you that the Digital Showroom can also serve as a live and interactive canvas that enables not just designers but also teams to upload content and stay engaged? For designers, this ‘live mood board’ can work as a space where they collect all their assets into one place, making sure everything is updated all the time. Additionally, on this canvas designers can also tap into past collections and the archives as references while at the same time compare their creations to what’s trending in the market. For other teams, they’re not just able to see from the live mood board how the collection is being created, but also to get inspiration and even use it as sort of an organized mashup canvas of content and data.

Marketing Materials

It’s all too common for the marketing department that a PDF presentation is sent to team members, but in a week or so the details already need to be updated. All this type of miscommunication can be avoided by building your lookbook within the Digital Showroom. On this platform, marketers can have the products and data connected in one organized space and teams can quickly access all the latest details which are also completely customizable. For example, if the pricing of a pair of jeans changes from 70 euros to 89 euros, the marketer doesn’t have to update the presentation because the most recent data is already there. This is a huge benefit for the marketing team because they can receive insights as to how these assets are being used, whether it’s in season or three months after the selling season. This is made possible because other team members are adding updates in real time. Say the sales team wants to show the fit of a certain style of denim, they can also pull up the relevant data immediately from the system within the brand’s landscape.

Picture: Marketing Materials on HATCH, courtesy of the brand

Merchandising Product Guides

In the Digital Showroom, product guides are super beneficial for merchandisers not just to keep all the information organized in one centralized catalog, but also for educational and training purposes. They don’t have to look at external folders for images or etc, because the assets with data are always updated on this one canvas. Say a merchandiser enters the key word, slim fit-the product guide will pull up everything related, including the latest marketing material. Furthermore, merchandisers are able to create educational materials using the Digital Showroom for their Sales teams or to train retail staff. For market, many times staff are over inundated by emails and guides, but imagine if you can have everything presented on one canvas. The Digital Showroom’s product guides serve this purpose: to train staff remotely by bringing virtually to them the latest key highlights, trends and collections much better than any PDF.

Picture: Product Guides on HATCH, courtesy of the brand

Visualize Internal Buys

Another surprising way users can leverage the Digital Showroom is to use it as a platform to make internal buys. What do we mean by this? The perfect example is how Tommy Hilfiger retail teams are building their own buys internally for the stores with the Digital Showroom. Traditionally, this process is very financially driven and done on spreadsheets. With the space within the Digital Showroom, internal teams have access to a presentation platform to visually play around with what product is right for which location or wall bay. In this virtual realm, the Digital Showroom allows retail and ecom buyers to review their assortment visually before finalizing the buy.