500 John Galliano-era Dior pieces to be auctioned

Approximately 500 vintage Dior items from John Galliano’s designs between 1996 and 2011 are to be auctioned at French auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr.

According to WWD nearly 300 items originate from an unnamed Russian lady who acquired the items from Galliano’s debut collection for fall 1997.

“The sale is very representative of the evolution of Galliano’s style at the house of Dior,” Hubert Felbacq, director of Cornette de Saint Cyr’s luxury and vintage department, told WWD.

Other items were sourced from a client who favoured tailoring such as Dior’s iconic Bar suit.

Prices range from 30 euros for a floral camisole top to 6,000 euros for a red double-breasted python coat from Dior’s AW06 collection.

The auction will take place on June 7th. The collection can be seen here.