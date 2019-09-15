A blood-stained London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week found itself tainted with blood, as activists from Extinction Rebellion staged a 'die-in' at the opening of LFW.

Five members of the notorious climate activist group glued themselves to LFW's main entrance, pouring buckets of fake blood as if to stage a bleeding red carpet, a call to action for the fashion industry to tell the truth about its contribution to the climate and ecological crisis.

The fashion industry has 'blood on its hands'

The die-in highlighted the blood on the hands of the industry due to its environmental record and that ‘business as usual’ will lead life on earth towards extinction. This marks the beginning of five days of actions targeting the fashion industry and comes ahead of the International Rebellion starting on 7th October 2019, which will see cities across the globe call for immediate action on the climate and ecological crisis.

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world with a carbon footprint more than international flights and shipping combined. According to the group, London Fashion Week sets a global precedent for the industry, driving the desire for consumption and fast fashion.

In July Extinction Rebellion sent a letter to the British Fashion Council, challenging them to follow in the footsteps of Stockholm and cancel fashion week to pursue a more sustainable alternative.

Campaign leader Sara Arnold said in a statement: “Instead of the fashion industry exploiting sustainability to sustain business as usual it should use its influence and creativity to sustain life on earth.

“The industry is set to grow by 63 percent between now and 2030. It is time for it to admit that it has failed to make itself sustainable. The industry’s footprint grows season after season. It has now run out of time. We must act now.”

London Fashion Week Funeral Procession

To mark the end of London Fashion, Extinction Rebellion activists will gather for a funeral procession on Trafalgar Square on Tuesday. Members will march to 180 The Strand for a ceremony to reflect on the lives already lost and that will be lost as a result of climate and ecological breakdown.

About Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion is a global movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimise the risk of societal collapse. The group believes it is a citizen’s duty to rebel when faced with criminal inaction by their Government.

Image courtesy of Extinction Rebellion