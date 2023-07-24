A Breath of Fresh Air in SS24: A fish named Fred

In the past 12 years, A fish named Fred has taken the fashion world by storm and can now be found in an impressive 35 countries! This brand refuses to blend into the gray mass - oh no, it's their unique approach that sets them apart and garners a massive following from both retailers and consumers. Just one glimpse of their colorful and humorous style and you can't help but break into a smile.

Even during the Corona pandemic, A fish named Fred has kept things fresh with their original collaborations, gimmicks, and surprises. Their creative team never ceases to amaze with their wild ideas, making Fred stand out even prouder, and it's absolutely fantastic! "The Fred Way" is a much-needed breath of fresh air in the current fashion world, which can sometimes be as dull as a gray sea.

Credits: A fish named Fred

And we haven't even mentioned the brand new Spring/Summer 2024 collection from A fish named Fred, aptly named "Fred Coast". This collection exudes a cool, laid-back Californian vibe, complete with surfboards and beachy motifs. But let's be clear, this collection is anything but ordinary! A fish named Fred puts their own unique spin on it with prints featuring sea creatures like crabs, lobsters, and fish in a variety of colors.

As if that's not enough, the collection also offers a range of blazers, waistcoats, and even trousers for a complete three-piece outfit. With over 30 different styles to choose from, there's something for everyone. The collection can be seen in 29 showrooms world wide.