A digital Gucci bag sold for more than its ‘real’ value

A digital Gucci bag on gaming platform Roblox has sold for more than the ‘real’ value of its physical version.

The Gucci Dionysus, a logo enveloped bag with a distinctive tiger closure, was sold for 4,115 dollars compared to its store price of 3,400 dollars.

Roblox’s game creation system allows users to program games and play games created by other users. It also allows users to create fashion items for avatars, which can then be bought and sold using its digital currency.

While to many digital fashion may be a new frontier, for Generation Z and young gamers virtual fashion is as important as having style in real life.

Fashion and beauty marketers are always looking for new channels to advertise their products to resonate with younger shoppers. Findings from online marketing agency Digital Luxury Group show luxury fashion companies are cutting their print advertising budgets by as much as 80 percent. Gaming platforms may prove to be a new source of revenue.

Gucci is currently hosting a virtual garden on Roblox, an immersive multimedia experience in Florence, Italy, that explores the house’s inimitable creative vision.

Enter the Gucci Garden

As gamers enter the digital Gucci Garden their avatars become neutral mannequins. Without gender or age, the mannequin symbolizes that we all begin our journeys through life as a blank canvas. Wandering through the different rooms, visitors’ mannequins absorb elements of the exhibition. With every person experiencing the rooms in a different order and retaining different fragments of the spaces, they will emerge at the end of their journey as one-of-a-kind creations, reflecting the idea of individuals as one among many, yet wholly unique.

The Gucci Garden Experience runs until May 31st.