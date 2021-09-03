A few words about Angelika Józefczyk

Angelika Józefczyk is the fashion designer from Poland who developed her own brand Angelika Józefczyk globally, and launched OTTHIE this year.

“ […] for me as a designer under 30 who set up my first brand 6 years ago, the most important thing is to manage my brand as if geographical boundaries don't exist. I would like to see my clothes worn by women from all over the world; Europe, UK, US, Middle East and any other countries. We are living in high tech internet times where we have access to almost all information and I want to be this same in fashion. As a third generation tailor's family in Poland, I always have had a fashion spirit inside of me. So whatever my life's ideas was, it always connected around fashion and business. For as long as I can remember, I have always loved to browse fashion and travel magazines like ELLE, Vogue or Harper’s Bazaar. It has always inspired me. I decided to combine the economic business and fashion design studies in Poland. I can say that I'm a lucky person because I had the opportunity to turn my passion for fashion into my real job as the owner of two brands. I graduated from the International School of Costume and Fashion Design in Warsaw and International Business at the University of Lodz. My fashion diploma collection was the most awarded collection of the year and I won first place in the 18th edition of the international competition for designers at OFF Fashion Poland in 2016. Additionally, my collection has been distinguished by Alberto Campagnolo, the past marketing manager of Armani. My collections are shown at major fashion events in Poland, including Fashion Philosophy Fashion Week Poland when it existed. The last one for collection SS’22 took place in Rome and the next collection will be presented in Berlin, also I’m thinking about Milan and Dubai” -Angelika Józefczyk

Clothes with the Angelika Józefczyk label are also eagerly chosen by clients from outside Poland, in places such as the United Kingdom and the United States. Locally, the collections are available in London, Los Angeles, Dubai and Warsaw. Also as a designer I’m collaborating with celebrities and recognized people from the world of music, film, and television.

The brand created by Angelika Józefczyk is dedicated to women’s demanding quality and uniqueness. Women choosing clothing with designer’s label know seasonal fashion trends but don’t blindly follow highlighted trends and choose only what's the best for their personality. Shopping is not their hobby, often choosing timeless cuts but with interesting colours. The brand dresses up the individuals who are expressive and break down barriers and play with fashion. The AJ woman is a traveller, a representative of a free profession or a person occupying a higher position, looking for inspiration for everyday life in travels. She loves meeting new people and celebrating a moment with them, creating beautiful memories. The place of residence doesn’t matter to her - as long as she can work and socialize there. Age for her is just numbers. She adheres to the principle that a woman becomes more expressive with age. If it is black, it is broken with a strong accent. If a t-shirt, then only for a well-cut jacket. She doesn't like to overpay but does not skimp on his whims. She travels often, most often on vacation or weekend sightseeing in Europe. She loves champagne and martini with vodka, but it happens that she takes a sip of her man's cognac. The style he represents is appropriate for the contemporary femme fatale as well as contemporary femalte entrepreneurs creating their own reality.