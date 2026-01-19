A fish named Fred presents Tokyo Trip AW26

Autumn/winter 2026 – A collection inspired by contrast, movement and character. For this collection, A fish named Fred turns its gaze to Tokyo, a metropolis where extremes enhance one another. Tradition and technology coexist; precision meets playfulness; and tranquillity alternates with a relentless flow of energy. This dynamism forms the core of the new Tokyo Trip AW26 collection.

Tokyo is a city that constantly stimulates the senses. It ranges from the brightly lit intersections of Shibuya to the quiet side streets where craftsmanship and rituals have been passed down for generations. It also spans from sharply cut tailoring to casual street influences. A fish named Fred translates this versatility into an autumn/winter collection where contrast is not avoided, but embraced.

Credits: A fish named Fred

The Tokyo Trip AW26 collection is characterised by a balanced mix of clean tailoring, comfort and functionality. High-quality winter materials are combined with layered structures, refined colour palettes and surprising details. Expressive prints and subtle graphic accents reference the city's visual landscape: neon lights, architecture and unexpected compositions found only in Tokyo. Each design is created with wearability and movement in mind. The silhouettes are sharp but never rigid; stylish yet always comfortable. This reflects the rhythm of Tokyo itself, a city in constant motion where precision and attention to detail are paramount.

The result is a collection that feels both contemporary and timeless. It is bold without being ostentatious and thoughtful, yet with room for playfulness. Tokyo Trip AW26 is designed for men who consciously choose quality, character and a distinct style. These are men who are curious, exude confidence and are not afraid to follow their own path. Unmistakably A fish named Fred, with a Tokyo state of mind. Tokyo Trip AW26 captures not only the spirit of a city but also the attitude of a man who is always on the move.

Credits: A fish named Fred