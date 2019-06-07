A Fish named Fred Spring/Summer 2020

The theme for Summer 2020 is Latin Moods. For Summer 2020, A Fish named Fred got its inspiration from the South American culture. This is reflected in a number of characteristic print designs that include chili peppers, sombreros, cacti, tequila, TexMex and post stamps.

There are also many floral designs within the collection, including shirts, polo shirts, swimming trunks, bermudas and in the lining of the blazers and waistcoats. Within this collection, there are 3 powerful colour pallets that combine well with each other. Repetition of designs and fabrics in the different colour pallets communicates a clear story.

Different fabrics form the basis for creating garments. Think of the comfortable cotton stretch, a stretch linen look but also a lightweight cotton voile. The collection also includes new models of shirts, such as shirts with a Hawaii collar or a Mao collar. The blazer line continues to grow with a choice of more than 20 jackets. A large range of bermudas in bright colours and prints are also present in the collection. In addition, there is an extensive knit line supplemented with polos, t-shirts, and sweaters with funny Spanish texts such as “Dos cervessas por favor”;. Four collections appear annually; Spring/Summer - High Summer - Autumn/Winter and Early Spring (the collection delivered just before the holidays). In the spring and autumn, there are 3 delivery blocks, allowing the retailer to offer an ever-refreshing assortment of clothes with 6 drops per year.

Sizes run from XS to 4XL. Sizes up to XL have a somewhat slimmer fit and above XL fits are regular.

A Wider Collection

In addition to jackets, waistcoats, and shirts, much progress is also being made on other article groups. Accessories, underwear, and socks are enjoying successful repeat purchases and other innovative categories are being added. The goal is to position A fish named Fred as a lifestyle brand. It is cool to see that retailers are increasingly designing their stores in A fish named Fred style and considering the brand as a segment in itself rather than a colourful niche. The brand that was born in Amsterdam is now available all over the world in the best and coolest stores from Sydney to Stockholm and from Los Angeles to Tokyo.