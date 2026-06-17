A fish named Fred SS27: 'Colours of the Caribbean' brings a summer atmosphere to the stores

For the spring/summer 2027 collection, A fish named Fred takes its retail partners on a journey to the Caribbean islands. With the theme 'Colours of the Caribbean', the brand focuses on colour, freedom and the relaxed atmosphere of island life. An SS27 collection that works well both on holiday and in the city.

Caribbean inspiration

The inspiration for SS27 is found in tropical landscapes, vintage cars, cocktails, music and the sea. This world is translated into bold prints, fresh colour combinations and playful details that feature throughout the collection. The recognisable DNA of A fish named Fred remains intact, but the tone this season is deliberately more relaxed and summery. Beach and holiday influences give the collection an easy-going atmosphere. This responds to a growing demand for clothing that not only looks good but also evokes a sense of positivity, freedom and escapism.

Credits: A fish named Fred

Colour palette and materials

The SS27 colour palette is energetic and direct: coral, turquoise, navy, sand tones and warm sunset colours form the basis. Combined with tropical prints, hand-painted details and playful graphics, it creates a strong summer image with a lot of energy.

Material plays an equally important role. The collection is built around light, comfortable qualities with airy fabrics and soft textures. Easy-to-wear is key: items that work effortlessly in multiple contexts, from holidays to a casual workday.

Commercial focus for retail partners

The strongest categories for SS27 are printed shirts, polo shirts, lightweight blazers and summer matching sets. The combination of bold prints with high wearability makes these categories particularly attractive to a wide audience on the shop floor. Casual tailoring and comfortable summer fabrics are additional focal points within the range.

Retailers have the opportunity to provide new impetus during the season, as A fish named Fred is releasing SS27 in several drops. This delivery rhythm allows buyers to respond flexibly to demand and keep the collection fresh.

Credits: A fish named Fred

Fred's customer

The SS27 collection is designed for men who seek personality in their wardrobe but do not want to compromise on comfort and versatility. The items are suitable for multiple occasions, which makes the collection widely applicable and commercially strong: from a weekend look to a summer evening, from a holiday to a workday at the office.

In the coming seasons, A fish named Fred will continue to build on a brand story where fashion, experience and storytelling converge. In addition to strong collections, the brand is investing in creative content and collaborations that further expand the story beyond fashion.

Credits: A fish named Fred

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about A fish named Fred on the brand page