A new force in the bridal industry

The merger of Interbride Bridal Fashion Fair and European Bridal Week has been announced

According to the principle "By the Industry. For the Industry.”, the board members and partners of the Interbride Bridal Fashion Fair and the organisers of United Fairs’ European Bridal Week have confirmed that these two industry-leading trade events are merging into one, establishing a powerful single force that will serve to consolidate the bridal fashion industry as a whole, from both the supplier and retailer perspective. The slogan "Because Passion Unites Us" could not be more appropriate in this vibrant environment.

By joining forces to create the biggest and most important bridal platform in northern Europe, the two trade expositions are able to meet the demands of their many thousands of visitors who see a single event supported from the established experts – Interbride Bridal Fashion Fair and European Bridal Week – as key not only to developing the market in Germany, but also attracting wide-scale global interest.

Bringing together the diverse skills of both parties serves to further strengthen this dynamic proposition. Exhibition visitors will be offered a multifaceted portfolio of internationally-respected, top-quality brands from houses distinguished by their individuality.

And with all the major names in one arena, under one roof, retailers will clearly be better able to focus on their buying decisions.

It was this premise, a shared desire to support the retail trade to the highest level, that has resulted in the development of the impressive new annual event, which provides new and prospering impetus for the industry.

European Bridal Week, 1-3 April 2023 at Messe Essen in Essen, Germany, will undoubtedly be the most efficient industry and communication meeting point for the industry as a whole.