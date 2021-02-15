A new publication aims to share ‘recipes’ for leading the best sustainable fashion life

A new publication called the Open Source Fashion Cookbook aims to share ‘recipes’ and tips for leading the best sustainable fashion life.

Founded by New York fashion brand ADIFF designers Angela Luna and Loulwa Al Saad, the book is a tool for “democratising sustainable and ethical fashion, enabling all people – especially communities that cannot traditionally afford to shop from responsible brands – to participate in responsible consumption.”

DIY tips range from complicated patterns from designers including Christopher Raeburn, Assemby and Chromat to requiring less complex sewing skills, like repurposing a bucket hat from a broken umbrella. Making a blanket coat comes complete with a 53-step how-to with illustrations.

The crux of the publication teaches readers how to repurpose materials and work with existing fabrics and items to produce new garments.

For Paris men’s fashion week last summer JW Anderson published a how-to video to make his infamous patchwork cardigan, as worn by singer Harry Styles. The video has since been watched nearly 700,000 times.

The founders of the book launched their fashion label ADIFF in New York in 2017 focusing on the premise of donating an item for every item bought. The brand collections are centered on sustainability and social justice.

Image courtesy ADIFF