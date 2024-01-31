A.P.C. enters beauty category with new "Self Care" range

French lifestyle brand A.P.C. is venturing into the realm of beauty with the introduction of its inaugural skincare line, "Self Care." The collection comprises six crafted products, each featuring orange blossom as a key ingredient, a botanical element revered in both perfumery and culinary arts since ancient times.

Reflecting A.P.C.'s commitment to its creative legacy, the skincare range is entirely made in France, showcasing a minimalist design ethos and a formulation crafted from at least 98 percent natural ingredients.

The decision to anchor the skincare line around orange blossom is a nod to A.P.C.'s heritage, blending tradition with innovation. The brand emphasises the delicate balance required in both fashion and cosmetics, asserting that the six products represent an optimal fusion of effectiveness and simplicity.

According to Jean Touitou, the founder, "In fashion as in the cosmetics industry, the balance between too much and not enough is difficult to find. It's a real job. These six products are the best possible. They are designed to make you feel good and comfortable and help you to have a good day."