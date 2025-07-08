A Spanish startup launches AI tool to streamline fashion’s creative engine

A new Barcelona-based start-up, Artiso, has emerged with a bold promise: to digitise and accelerate fashion’s most sacred process - creativity itself. With its AI-powered SaaS platform now officially launched, Artiso aims to streamline the end-to-end journey from initial concept to campaign delivery, targeting the inefficiencies that often bog down creative teams.

The company’s founding team, Sarah Iglesias Hiller (CEO), Lucas Anton Pastur (CPO), and Matthias Brenninkmeijer (CTO) — bring experience from Mango’s innovation lab, where they experimented with integrating AI into design workflows. The result is a modular platform that spans moodboards, sketches, virtual models, and production-ready tech packs, all within a single environment.

“It’s not about replacing creativity,” Hiller says. “It’s about re-architecting the process so that creativity doesn’t get lost in the margins.”

At the heart of the system is agentic AI, models that can anticipate user needs, generate visual alternatives, and suggest brand-aligned designs without prompting. Teams can showcase colourways, test garments on virtual models in motion, and export campaign-ready content in record time.

“We realised early on that most AI tools were not built for the way creative teams in fashion actually work,” Pastur explains. “They were too generic, too rigid, or too technical. So we built Artiso to feel like a true extension of the creative process: visual, intuitive and easy to use.”

“The real breakthrough is not the AI itself but what it unlocks for creative teams,” adds Brenninkmeijer. “Our platform fits naturally into your existing workflow, remembers your brand’s style and adapts with every project.”

While many AI tools in fashion have focused on backend logistics or trend prediction, Artiso tackles the creative front line. According to McKinsey’s State of Fashion Technology 2025 report, 68 percent of fashion executives expect to increase AI investment in design and product development this year, suggesting the timing is ripe.

The platform has already seen adoption in pilot projects with international fashion brands, reducing campaign production costs by up to 40 percent and drastically shortening feedback cycles.

For more information visit www.artiso.ai.