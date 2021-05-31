A wardrobe fit for a new era

While society is returning to normal, our wardrobes are not. The past year has left its mark on fashion, perhaps permanently. Below, FashionUnited takes a look at the most current trends and ways for dressing to mark a new era.

Relaxed workwear

Due to the comfort we are still used to from the past year, there has been a shift in tailoring, especially that of pants. We are continuing to see pants in relaxed silhouettes, comfortable fabrics and forgiving waistlines. Wear wide pants with an oversized blazer to stay comfortable but chic at the office. Opt for a relaxed look from brands such as Momoni and Vanessa Bruno.

Feel-good fashion

This year, we are yearning for positivity and optimism. We are rediscovering the joys of dressing up with the playful fashion of the season. Cheerfulness can be seen in blouses and trousers that come in funky prints, dresses in neon hues and in whimsical accessories. Pick a dress in a bold floral print and pair it with a statement bag and a pair of chunky sandals. Don’t be afraid to express yourself exactly as much as you want to. Brands such as Isabel Marant and Marni will deliver the feel-good vibes this season, without restrictions.

The return of the mini

Mini skirts are back and here to make a statement. After many years of many midi skirts and maxi dresses, the mini skirt looks incredibly fresh and modern. The 2021 mini skirt comes in a vibrant color and is paired with a knitted top. If you’re feeling like you want to channel your inner Twiggy, throw on some kitten heels and call it a day. As seen on the runways, brands such as Miu Miu and Gucci are welcoming this icon back to our lives with open arms.

Long necklaces

A perhaps surprising trend of this year is the return of the long necklace. After years of short necklaces in dainty styles, long necklaces are a welcome addition to this year's jewellery trends. Opt for one with a statement pendant or choose the longer version of a pearl necklace, both options are equally as trendy. Check out the new collections of brands like Fendi and Chloé to find your next favorite.

Header image: website 24Sevres