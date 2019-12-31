A|X Armani Exchange au Pitti Uomo 2020

After its debut last June, A|X Armani Exchange will return to Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence from 7 to 10 January, to present the men's and women's autumn/winter 2020/21 collections.

New for this year is the A|X Park. Pop imagery and colours blend together with a firm ‘90s inspiration in this dynamic space, where visitors, after crossing a labyrinth of LED lights, can explore the varied world of A|X Armani Exchange, as well as access the video arcade games.

In line with the brand’s DNA, street scenery and '90s vibes provide the strongest inspirations for the collection; it features all-over prints and graphics with logo tape, with patterned coats and dresses for women, and baggy volumes with sporty details in white, black, blue and orange on trousers, jackets and hoodies for men.

The collection also includes the series 'back in the years': hooded sweatshirts, bomber jackets and t-shirts inspired by the advertising campaigns of the ‘90s that helped to create the visual language of A|X.

Finally, there will be an exclusive presentation of the special Pitti capsule collections for men and women, in red and black technical fabric, and in blue denim-effect with fluorescent lime details and logo patches.