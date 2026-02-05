AAFA study: Fashion fakes not only hurt brands but are also dangerous to health

Counterfeit apparel, footwear and accessories present serious chemical and product safety hazards to consumers. This is the conclusion of a recent study titled “Unboxing Fake Fashion Unleashing Real Dangers”. It was released by the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), and supported by total assurance quality provider Intertek.

As part of the study, 39 counterfeit products including clothing, footwear and accessories were tested in terms of compliance with US and international product safety standards. Sixteen products (41 percent) did not comply and led to four case studies. The study includes a list of all products tested, policy recommendations and methodology.

Phthalates, PFAs, formaldehyde and more

Of the failing products, eight (more than 20 percent of the total counterfeit samples) failed due to excessive phthalate levels. One product contained nearly 327,000 parts per million of diethyl phthalate (DEP), exceeding the regulatory limit by more than 650 times, as outlined within AAFA’s Restricted Substances List (RSL).

Five products failed for containing perfluoroalkoxy polymers (PFAs), six for alkylphenols and alkylphenol ethoxylates (AP/APEOs), three for bisphenol-A (BPA), two for formaldehyde and three for heavy metals. One product contained 191 parts per million of lead, while another contained almost ten times the regulatory limit for formaldehyde.

Counterfeiting as a public health issue

Counterfeit products are often purchased through unregulated third-party marketplaces, which may be advertised on social media. For the study, at least one fourth of the failed counterfeit products were purchased on or marketed through the Meta platform. This is one of the many reasons why AAFA has nominated Meta, Meta-related platforms, Shopee and Alibaba to be added to the US government’s Notorious Markets List (NML).

“Counterfeiting is not just an issue of consumer trust or brand protection, it is an issue of public health,” commented AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar in a press release. “These results, building on our 2022 study, show that counterfeit products, often purchased through unregulated third-party marketplaces, continue to pose real risks to American consumers. It is time to act decisively to safeguard consumers from dangerous counterfeits. We call on policymakers to immediately address the very real dangers being trafficked online.”

In view of upcoming consumer holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day and big events like the 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl 60, consumers should be cautious where they purchase fan merchandise, gifts and other apparel, footwear and accessories or they could put their own and their loved ones’ health in danger.