About You unveils latest collaboration with Kendall Jenner

Fashion e-tailer About You has revealed its newest collaboration with reality star Kendall Jenner, in the form of an autumn/winter collection consisting of 40 limited items.

Pieces draw influence from Jenner’s personal style, also mirrored in the collection’s campaign shot at a horse ranch similar to that of the model’s “dream childhood place”. The drop follows the brand’s <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/about-you-x-kendall-jenner-collection-will-be-available-for-just-72-hours/2021071656647” target=”_self”><u>teaser collection</u></a> with Jenner, with the new release acting as the main drop.

While the first focused on her “daily favourites”, the upcoming release takes on a more trend-led approach, including items designed for special occasions. Power suits and burgundy leather pants are among the offering, as well as a range of more comfortable basics.

Image: About You x Kendall Jenner

“After the success of our small teaser drop, we are now going one step further and presenting the main drop to our customers,” said About You’s director of content, Julian Jansen, in a release. “Kendall unveils more than 40 limited on-trend items with a focus on high-quality materials and special details. In addition, each piece is again provided with a unique code, which stands for Kendall’s birthday, which makes the collection even more personal.”

The new About You x Kendall Jenner collection is available throughout the retailer’s 26 European markets, with the option to sign up for early-shopping access to the drop 24 hours before the official launch.

About You, founded in Germany in 2014, has seen a rapid expansion across Europe as it benefits from the accelerated consumer shift to online channels. A Frankfurt IPO launched by the company in June valued it at just under four billion euros, with it further raising 842 million to help scale its offering internationally.