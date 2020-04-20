Accademia Costume & Moda focuses on Fashion Design in different webinars

In order to reach the international student community in this difficult moment due to the world health emergency, Accademia Costume & Moda, among the best three Fashion Schools in the world for Fashion Graduate and Postgraduate programmes by the prestigious Business of Fashion (BOF) “The Best Fashion Schools in the World” has put in place a rich calendar of Webinars dedicated to its many Master programmes.

Each webinar will focus on a specific area of Fashion Design, the opportunities that it offers and provides an overview of the related Master. At the end of each Webinar, there will be a live Q&A in which participants will be able to ask all the questions they have about the related Master Programmes. A unique opportunity for graduates and professionals who wish to receive more information on how to enhance their competencies with highly specializing study paths.

Book your presence to the upcoming events:

24 Aprile Accessories are not optional Click here to register

30 Aprile Alta Moda more than red carpet Click here to register

5 Maggio Costume Design: a Cultural Narrative Click here to register

25 Maggio Fabrics Design: “Sweet Dreams are made of this” Click here to register

All Webinars will start at 3.30 PM CEST and are held in English