Accademia Costume & Moda Launches 27 Merit-Based Scholarships for Its Excellence-Driven Master’s Programmes

There comes a moment for anyone who has chosen fashion when it is time to go further. Beyond undergraduate study, beyond academic exercises, beyond the romantic notion of one day working in a Maison. It is the moment when talent demands structure, vision and direct contact with the industry.

It is precisely at this point that Accademia Costume & Moda comes into focus – an institution that, in more than 60 years - has built a distinctive educational model grounded in cultural depth, creative rigor and an authentic dialogue with the global fashion system. To support international talents interested in enhancing their career in Fashion, Accademia Costume & Moda is currently offering 27 merit-based scholarships for its Master programmes available in Rome and Milan.

The best applications received within May 15th 2026, will have the chance to run for one of the scholarships available on partial coverage of the tuition fee required for the attendance of the course.

Why Choosing a Master at Accademia Costume & Moda?

Enrolling in a Master programme at Accademia Costume & Moda means engaging from day one with real industry briefs, launched directly by the style, design or marketing departments of partner companies.

The Master in Alta Moda, Fashion Design weaves together couture heritage, experimentation and research through collaborations with Valentino, Swarovski, Luigi Verga Como and the Museo Cristóbal Balenciaga. Each year, students see their collections come to life on the runway in Milan during the Master’s show at Fashion Graduate Italia, presenting their work to press and industry professionals in a setting that feels unmistakably professional.

The Master in Menswear Design offers an equally immersive experience through its official partnership with Brioni. Students work on a live brief launched by the brand’s creative direction and undertake a two-week residency within Brioni’s ateliers in Penne, Abruzzo, gaining first-hand insight into Italian sartorial savoir-faire. The journey extends to Pitti Immagine Uomo, the international benchmark for menswear, where exposure to the market becomes immediate and concrete.

In the Master in Accessories Design, students engage with Maisons including Ferragamo, Christian Louboutin and Santoni, as well as Louis Vuitton. With the latter, Accademia Costume & Moda holds a unique distinction: it is the only Italian school to have an official partnership with the Maison for a fully dedicated project. This singular collaboration underscores the institution’s credibility on the international stage. The programme also connects students with the wider supply chain through participation in Lineapelle, the leading global exhibition for leather, materials and components.

Material research lies at the heart of the Master in Fabrics Innovation Design, developed in synergy with the Italian textile district and companies such as Ratti, Clerici Tessuto and Lanificio di Sordevolo. Here, creativity begins with fabric itself – through technical experimentation, innovation and a profound understanding of process – and gains visibility at Milano Unica, the international trade show for high-end textiles and accessories.

The Master in Creative Knitwear Design takes students between Rome and Reggio Emilia, within Modateca Deanna, one of the world’s most significant knitwear archives. Founded by Deanna Veroni Ferretti – often referred to as the “Queen of Knitwear”, who collaborated with designers such as Kenzo, Margiela, Valentino and Armani – the archive represents a unique convergence of technical mastery and creative memory. The programme culminates in the CKD Fashion Show staged between Milan and Florence during Pitti Immagine Filati, where knitwear research meets an international professional audience.

In Milan, the English-taught Master’s programmes expand the ACM’s global outlook. The Master in Fashion Communication & Art Direction collaborates with Fashion Film Festival Milano, Moncler, Collateral and Slowear, offering students the opportunity to premiere their fashion films in a cinema setting during the festival itself – transforming academic work into a public debut. The Master in Fashion Sustainability & Industry Evolution prepares managerial professionals capable of driving meaningful change within fashion companies, rethinking processes and strategies alongside partners such as Ferragamo. Meanwhile, the Master in Fashion Styling places students directly in the field: in the 2025/26 academic year, they contributed to styling major artists for the 2026 Sanremo Music Festival, one of Italy’s most prominent media events.

A dedicated Careers & Placement service accompanies students into their first professional experiences, with many beginning internships immediately after graduation, with a 93% placement ratio.

Among its alumni are figures such as Alessandro Michele, Isabella Rossellini, Frida Giannini, Stefano De Nardis, Alberto Moretti, Sylivio Giardina, Maurizio Galante and many more: names that testify to the ACM’s cultural depth and creative legacy. International accolades, including the Loro Piana Knit Design Award and the LVMH Graduate Prize, further confirm its ability to nurture designers ready to compete on a global stage.

Choosing a Master’s at Accademia Costume & Moda means transforming vision into practice, and practice into opportunity — a defining step towards a future in fashion.