Accademia Costume & Moda launches webinars dedicated to Master programs

Accademia Costume & Moda, among the best three Fashion Schools in the world for Fashion Graduate and Postgraduate programmes by the prestigious Business of Fashion (BOF) “The Best Fashion Schools in the World” is about to launch a rich calendar of webinars dedicated to its many Master programmes.

Each webinar will focus on a specific area of Fashion Design, the opportunities that it offers and an overview on the related Master. At the end of each webinar there will be a live Q&A in which participants will be able to ask all the questions they have about the course.

The first webinar is on April 15 and will focus on the Fashion Knitwear Industry and Italian Heritage. The webinar will be held in English.