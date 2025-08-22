Accessories SS26 key item predictions
The accessories industry is expanding, with solid growth across multiple segments. However, as of this writing, the impact Trump’s tariffs will have on the SS26 accessories markets is unknown. But as most manufacturing is done in China, Vietnam, India and Italy, it could be considerable. Then it depends on whether brands absorb the costs or pass them onto the consumer. While we wait to find out, let’s explore trends for SS26 in the accessory markets.
Silk Scarves
Due to their versatility, printed scarves in cotton or silk will be one of SS26’s biggest statement pieces. Small scarves can of course be tied at the neck for a chic Parisian look or even wrapped around the handle of a handbag. The latest style for larger scarves is to wrap them around the waist over pants or a skirt.
East-West Bags
As the things a woman needs to take out of the house become less and less, so does the handbag she carries. Small leather bags with a top zip are convenient for use for a phone, key fob, compact and lipstick.
Sheer Knee Highs
The ‘sheer’ trend even extends to legwear, with sheer knee-high socks. They can range from black to colorful, and be seamed to decorated. Their versatility extends to contrasting with menswear-inspired footwear or complementing ballet slippers.
Multi Layered Necklaces (Styling Note)
Multi layered necklaces add texture to tee-shirts and other neutral-colored blouses and blazers. Include various lengths of semi-precious stones with plated gold, silver beads and charms.
Wide Brimmed Hats
As temperatures rise and the need to protect ourselves from the sun becomes ever more important, consumers demand wide-brimmed hats that are both functional and chic. Materials include straw and raffia in neutral, black and red.
Aviator Sunglasses
Once again aviator style sunglasses are the most popular choice with consumers. With large lenses and full coverage, aviators offer excellent eye protection. Aviators have been cemented in popular culture by style icons and celebrities—from Tom Cruise in Top Gun, to current stars like Rihanna. These repeated associations have made them aspirational and endlessly “cool.”
Detachable Collars
Detachable collars are having a major moment in women’s fashion this year. From classic Peter Pan to lace, velvet, they’re the ultimate accessory to customize and experiment. Consumers enjoy being able to customize looks quicky and economically by changing a collar.
Bag Charms
As with detachable collars, bag charms allow for customization. Beyond the ubiquitous Lububu, consumers are choosing a wide variety of whimsical charms to attach to their bags, be they luxury brands, duplicates or otherwise. They also have great gifting appeal.
Multi Layered Belts (Styling Note)
As with layered necklaces, designers have shown multiple belts on the runway. It has resonated with consumers in such a manner that any SS26 assortment would do well to offer a variety of belts to sit together. This might include metal chain belts, skinny leather belts, leather belts with statement buckles and belts with hanging charms and tassels.