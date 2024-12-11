According to Strava, Nike leads the race of sports trends in 2024

Running shoes have transcended their original purpose to become a true icon of contemporary fashion. The boundary between sport and streetwear has blurred, transforming these shoes into a symbol of cultural identity, but there are still those who use them for running.

This is confirmed by the Year In Sport 2024 report from Strava, a platform that connects more than 135 million athletes around the world, revealing which were the most used shoes and which trends have defined the year in the running industry.

Nike Pegasus: the favorites

In 2024, the Nike Pegasus — priced at around €110 to €180 on Nike's official website in Spain — became the most popular shoe among runners. Their versatility and comfort made them the preferred choice for both daily training and more demanding races.

Strava data, based on millions of logged activities and the shoes athletes add to their profiles, shows how this model has managed to maintain its position as a leader in an increasingly competitive market, dominated by constant innovations and a growing demand for specialized footwear.

Nike Pegasus Premium. Credits: Nike

The rise of carbon-based footwear

Another significant trend highlighted in the report is the democratisation of carbon-based shoes, traditionally associated with elite runners. In 2024, the use of this type of footwear increased by +14 percent compared to the previous year, signalling a more widespread adoption among runners of all levels.

Brands such as Nike, Adidas and Saucony have led this category —where new players such as On Running have also appeared— offering models in a price range between 200 and 300 euros, although this can vary depending on the model and the offers available.

Technology and style, the two non-negotiable

The report also reveals interesting generational differences in the choice of equipment and wearables . Younger runners, especially Gen Z, have shown a strong preference for devices like the Apple Watch for short distances, while more experienced runners opt for the Garmin Forerunner for longer runs.

In terms of style, blue is set to be the dominant colour for 2025, reflecting a trend towards well-coordinated outfits that combine functionality and style. Running today is not the “just put on your shoes and run” sport that people boast about, but rather it begins in the fitting room. Gone are the days of promotional T-shirts and worn-out gym pants.

For the industry, 2024 has been a year in which running ceased to be an individual exercise. This evolution represents a unique opportunity to connect emotionally with a consumer who is looking for more than just sportswear. They are looking for belonging, confidence and the possibility of sharing their style on social media and running clubs.

Activations such as the recent race organised by Athleticz de Zara in Madrid on 24 November, which saw over 10,000 race numbers sold, including Olympic athletes and influencers, are a perfect example of how brands can connect with the modern consumer.

Zara Speedrun by Zara Athleticz. Credits: Alicia Reyes Sarmiento // FashionUnited.

Beyond the competition, Zara transformed even the race number collection into an experience in itself with a DJ and other activations.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.