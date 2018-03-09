Adapt or Die - What can the Australian Fashion Sector look to in the next 10-15 years?

Resources that designers have relied on for generations are significantly depleting, and potentially used up 2030, following rising costs will have damaging effects on profit margins. If companies want to avoid causing serious damage to their bottom lines and the well-being of the planet, something has to change.

When people are asked to sum up the fashion industry in a few words, ‘new’ is almost always one of them. The constant changing of seasons ensures that looks are always evolving--even when they’re paying homage to a bygone era--and the materials used to create those looks are always in high demand. Unfortunately, that demand comes at a cost.

The positive news, the fashion industry will no longer need to continue being unsustainable in order to remain profitable, following the announcement for Australia’s first-ever Circular Fashion Conference in March 2018.

Australian Circular Fashion (ACF) organiser Camille Reed—an innovative, sustainability-minded organisation spearheading the conference--said, “Our primary aim is to first and foremost educate and start important conversations with the biggest and most influential parties in the Australian retail fashion industry. We’ve brought together experts who are excited to share their knowledge of how the apparel sector is tackling sustainability overseas.”

For the first time, industry experts such as Clara Vuletich, Gordon Renouf, Lisa Heinze, Fabia Pyror, plus many more, come together to provide attendees a thorough understanding of the circular and sustainable practice that will equip them with tools to make their businesses more economically viable for future growth in the Australian market. The day-long conference will cover themes including:

Systems thinking & environmental stewardship;

Navigating Market Trends + Change;

Harnessing Textile Sustainability + Measuring ROI’s

“The conference is specifically designed as a call to action for collaboration within the Australian fashion retail industry,” Camille noted. “We’ve invited business leaders from our largest retail fashion companies (on-and-offline) to attend.”

Such leaders include renowned sustainability practitioners, including Vivify Textiles, Australia Post, Good On You, Ethical Fields, Kusaga Athletic and many more. Approximately 15 experts will share best practice for growth, innovation and responsible measures to build a more sustainable fashion market in Australia. Camille emphasises the point that “We have the solutions to sustain business longevity because our experts understand the business of fashion.”

Given the growing constraints on resources that fashion organisations have at their disposal, this is truly a conference that no retailer can afford to miss. “A company’s approach to sustainability management is indicative of how it deals with stakeholders in general, including consumers, regulators and shareholders,” said Reed. “It can serve as a proxy of management quality.”

That approach starts by coming together with other like-minded sustainability-driven enterprises to begin transforming the way business is done in retail circles. “The Australian Fashion Industry has the opportunity and market resources to become innovative leaders to overcome world market change,” said Reed. Let’s take the first step together in March at the Australian Circular Fashion Conference.

The Australian Circular Fashion Conference event will be country’s first ever event focussed on fashion sustainability and supporting economically viable growth, for the future prosperity of Australia’s fashion retail businesses. Participation and attendance for the event is strictly focussed to businesses and organisations, not the general public. For more information and tickets visit australiacircularfashion.com.au