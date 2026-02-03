Adidas expands football marketing in World Cup run-up

As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 gathers pace, Adidas is laying the groundwork early, rolling out a 360-degree marketing strategy that blends streetwear credibility, experiential retail and football culture, well beyond the pitch.

This week, the German sportswear giant announced a collaboration between Adidas Originals and Japanese streetwear label Bape, unveiling two retro-inspired fan jerseys. The drop signals a familiar but effective Adidas play: using Originals to bridge football heritage and street culture, while tapping Bape’s global cult following and graphic codes. Designed for fans and streetwear consumers alike, the Originals and Bape Football Collective pulls from iconic moments in the sport and filters them through a co-created camo print and bold, unmistakably Bape visuals.

The collaboration lands as Adidas sharpens its focus on the US, one of the three host nations of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup in 2026. According to WWD, Adidas has opened its first dedicated soccer store in the United States, a 9,000 square-foot flagship at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. A grand opening is planned for February 25, complete with athlete appearances and special events, positioning the store as both a retail destination and a cultural hub.

The location is strategic. Situated next to MetLife Stadium, set to host the 2026 World Cup final, the American Dream Mall underscores Adidas’ intent to anchor itself at the intersection of sport, entertainment and commerce. Inside, the store delivers an immersive, soccer-driven retail experience, showcasing premium football footwear, performance apparel and exclusive collections, alongside Adidas Originals and the newly launched Bape collaboration.

Timing

For Adidas, this push is as much about timing as territory. Football, still commonly referred to as soccer in the US, has historically played second fiddle to sports such as American football, basketball and baseball. But momentum is shifting. Major League Soccer continues to expand, youth participation remains strong, and global football culture is increasingly filtering into American fashion and lifestyle retail.

The stakes are high. FIFA has said the 2026 World Cup is expected to be the largest in the tournament’s history, with an estimated 3.7 million spectators attending matches across the US, Canada and Mexico, and a global audience projected to reach more than 5 billion viewers cumulatively. For sponsors and partners, the tournament represents an unparalleled concentration of eyeballs, cultural relevance and commercial opportunity.

By activating now, through collaborations that resonate beyond core sports consumers and brick-and-mortar experiences that elevate football to lifestyle status, Adidas is signalling that World Cup marketing is no longer a last-minute sprint. Instead, it is a multi-year brand exercise, where hype is built gradually and credibility is earned off the field as much as on it.