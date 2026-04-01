Adidas Originals to launch Molly-Mae collaboration on April 9

The footwear collaboration between sportswear brand Adidas and British influencer Molly-Mae Hague, teased in January, has been unveiled and will feature limited-edition versions of the brand’s Adidas Originals Superstar II and Samba silhouettes.

In a statement, Adidas said that the partnership builds on the sportswear brand’s longstanding relationship with Hague, and that the influencer played a “hands-on role in shaping the collection,” which will launch on April 9.

Adidas Originals x Molly-Mae collaboration Credits: Adidas Originals

The limited-drop collection sees Hague remaining two of the brand’s most recognisable silhouettes, the Superstar II and Samba, with a “playful and contemporary sensibility,” with the influencer driving the creative direction of the two silhouettes to capture “the understated, elevated aesthetic her audience has come to recognise”.

Both silhouettes “reflect Molly-Mae’s distinct approach to style,” with the colourways inspired by iced summer drinks.

Adidas Originals x Molly-Mae collaboration Credits: Adidas Originals

The Adidas Originals x Molly-Mae Superstar II features a soft cream-white upper and rich brown three stripes and heel detailing, while a double-laced construction in complementary “latte-inspired tones” introduces a contemporary update to the classic shell-toe.

The Adidas Originals x Molly-Mae Samba has been reworked in a matcha-green hue with off-white three stripes, a traditional gum sole, and the same double-laced system in off-white and soft pink, which the sportswear brand states delivers “subtle intrigue while retaining the silhouettes timeless appeal”.

Adidas Originals x Molly-Mae collaboration Credits: Adidas Originals

Steve Marks, vice president of brand at Adidas UK, said: “At Adidas, we partner with individuals who define style through authenticity and a deep-rooted connection to our brand.

“Molly-Mae’s relationship with Adidas Originals has developed organically over time as a key advocate of the brand, and this partnership represents a natural evolution - bringing her signature aesthetic to two of our most iconic silhouettes.”

Hague added: “Seeing my creative vision come to life on two iconic Adidas Originals silhouettes that have long been staples in my wardrobe is a true dream.

“Being so closely involved in the design process and creating products that feel fun, timeless, and an authentic extension of my own personal style has been the best experience. I am so excited to see how others style them in their own way.”

The limited-edition Adidas Originals x Molly-Mae drop will be available from Adidas retail stores in London, including at Carnaby Street, Westfield London (White City), Westfield Stratford City and Battersea Power Station, as well as in its Manchester store, and via select retailers, including JD, Asos, and Office. Both silhouettes are priced at 100 pounds.