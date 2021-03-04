Aelia Anna: At Home. On the Beach.

AELIA means "Sun" (from Greek "Helios") and that is where our company gets the inspiration from. At Aelia Anna we design and produce beach towels, robes, beach, home and fashion accessories such as bags, throws, cushions, etc. Our passion is to create the ideal product for your home, hotel, beach bar, event, and for all luxury and bohemian travelers and stylish spaces lovers! All our collections are made of high quality 100% cotton which allows our products to be fully absorbent, lightweight and fast drying.

Aelia Anna towels are inspired from the Greek islands designed by Anna. Your best friend at the beach, easy to carry and used everywhere. Multiple uses.

We want to bring summer alive in our designs, so have named each one after a Greek island, where each design reflects something of the character of the island it has been named after. Visit the islands for yourself and see how exclusive hotels, beach bars, restaurants and shops have enhanced their image by having us embroider their name and logo into our Pestemal towels.

If you're going on a holiday we definitely recommend you pack your Aelia Anna towels which are a perfect travel companion for so many reasons. They become your best friend from the moment you leave the house. Aelia Anna towels roll up compact and fit nicely in your carry on luggage. You can use your towel as a pillow or blanket on route to your destination. Our towels are made from the best cotton so it does a great job at keeping you super warm in freezing air conditioning.

When you arrive at your travel destination Aelia Anna towel comes in handy for all those beach trips or dips in the pool. The best part is, because they are so thin and absorbent they dry quickly in the sun in between swims. Such a relief that you never get stuck with having to dry yourself with a damp wet towel.

Aelia Anna towel is a traveler’s best friend, once you've taken them on a trip we'll guarantee you'll never want to travel without one again!

Aelia Anna towels are made from high quality cotton and weaved on tradition looms, using various colours and thickness. Due to the fine weave they are made to be thin and lightweight however, highly absorbent wicking water away from the body. This also means they dry super fast.

They are light, compact and pack up small, but these are only a few of the reasons why you need to purchase an Aelia Anna Towel. They are great for travelling or keeping in the gym bag because they aren't as bulky as a traditional beach or bathroom towel. They dry really fast, so you have a dry towel all the time for convenience. So long wet and musty towels!

It’s pure cotton base allows us to weave elegant designs into them with a Mediterranean touch. From traditional and conservative, to stand out modern we have created a whole range of designs for various uses. Our designs often combine patterns such as the Wave and Meandros styles with other natural themes and ideas.