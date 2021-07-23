AELIA means “Sun” and that is where our company gets the inspiration from. Aelia Anna is a Greek company founded in Thessaloniki almost 10 years ago. It’s an export company with a presence over 60 countries around the world. Anna who is the owner of the company designs herself the products motivated by her passion for tradition but above all quality by blending practical and stylish designs.

At Aelia we design and produce beach towels, robes, beach, home and fashion accessories such as bags, throws, cushions, etc. Our passion is to create the ideal product for your home, hotel, beach bar, event and for all luxury and bohemian travelers and stylish spaces lovers !

Time tested and responsive

The fabric that Aelia Anna uses has been evolving over the last 600 years to become the towel of choice both for its highly absorbent and ultra-quick drying properties, but also for its comfort and elegance. Hand loomed from natural fibres of cotton, it is lightweight, smooth and yet durable. Its extensive use over the centuries means that it has undergone many modifications and refabrication to be exactly the preferred multipurpose material it is today.

Elegant and versatile

While durable and long-lasting, to the skin Aelia Anna towelsare warm, gentle and comforting, making it ideal to be worn as a bathrobe, shawl or scarf. However, it takes up very little space, is lightweight and easy to carry, so is the ideal travel companion and easy to roll up for an on-the-go blanket, beach towel, bag, clutch, bed throw, and cushion. Its use reaches as far as your imagination!

Towels

Our towels are light, soft, durable, warm and skin-friendly and can be used in the bathroom, as a pareo as a scarf or shawl. Their extensive use over the years means that they have been modified and altered to be privieged, mutli-purpose materiel that they are today. We want to bring summer alive in our designs, so have named each one after a Greek island, where each design reflects something of the character of the island it has been named after. Visit the islands for yourself and see how exclusive hotels, beach bars, restaurants and shops have enhanced their image by having us embroider their name and logo into our towels.