Afect Clothing has a positive effect to the environment and people, one garment at a time

Afec Clothing is a sustainable streetwear brand from Helsinki, Finland. Afect is about inspiring people with better choices and promoting sustainability. Environmental and social issues are what drive us forward. Afect Clothing’s apparels are designed to be long lasting with environment and sustainability in mind at every step of the process. A sustainable future is only achievable if we work hard towards it. We do this because we want to be the best in what we do and out of love of people and the planet.
All our apparels are made from 100% sustainable materials and printed on demand in Helsinki to decrease our environmental impact and to put a stop to fast fashion.
From every sold product, we will donate 6% of the profit to charity organizations that are dedicated to help children, animals and nature. We want to affect causes that are the most important to us. We want to give opportunities to those who are less fortunate and who cannot change the surroundings around them.
Every step of our process has been checked and we know where our products are being made. The word transparency is what we want to be associated with. Consumers need to know what they are buying, where was it made, and by who. We want to be honest and tell you about every process from the cotton fields to the printing facility in Helsinki.
In our mind, clothes are an essential way to communicate one's personality and values. Clothes are also a simple and powerful way to show your message and support a cause. What we wear will always have an impact on the planet and we can choose to wear clothes which cause less damage. Every print of ours has a message; everyone’s actions matters. We want to spread engagement in helping people and making better choices in everyday life. By helping people in need, it will encourage them to do something good for others as well. We believe in this domino effect and that inspiring and being an example for others is the most powerful way.
Like our Polar Bear print, which represents the growing problem of global warming and over consuming. It is the responsibility of all of us to make better choices. Planet needs actions towards sustainable fashion and without this, we are over consuming the natural resources, nature can’t keep up with this pace. The polar bear dancing on melting ice is meant to raise awareness of this problem. It is our responsibility to take actions towards this!
Our clothing supplier has a leader status in the Fair Wear certificate (FWF). Every factory is monitored, supervised and visited by parent companies, national governments and international agencies in both monthly and daily visits. All follow the rules of UN’s International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Fair Labor Association (FLA). We promote ethical, humane and lawful conditions and practices in all our manufacturing partners facilities.
Every piece of clothing is produced with passion to respect both humans and the planet. It is our responsibility to make the ‘right’ ethical and sustainable decisions. Every certificate granted to our products demonstrates our commitment to choose best possible options for sustainability, ethicality and environment in mind. Our partners also collect data across their supply chains, which means we are well aware of the environmental impact of our business. Our selected manufacturing partners invest in a sustainable future.
From the very start of founding our company, our mission has always been to create high quality apparel in the most sustainable, responsible and ethical way we possibly can. Our intention is to integrate sustainability into everything we do and to make deliberate decisions about who we work with, how we work and what materials we use. We are determined to make a better future for us all.
We continue to make constant progress in preserving the environment as best as we can in all of our processes. The conditions to nature depends on our actions and this is why we try to be as sustainable as possible. We are only going to choose the best sustainable materials and produce our products with renewable energy without any harmful chemicals.
Afect Clothing has been awarded with the “Design From Finland” -mark in recognition of its unique Finnish design, sustainable- products and -producing methods. Our responsibly manufactured products are an environmentally- and ethically -sustainable choice and recognition for Finnish craftsmanship. The mark proves transparency and responsibility in the entire production chain: the company communicates publicly about the structure of its production chain and its domesticity to its stakeholders.
Our slogan ‘’Affect for the change’’ means that we have to start to act for the better future. We know that there are no quick solutions but without actions, there is no change. Our belief is that the fashion industry can and will change to be more environmentally friendly. All of us are in this together and responsible for making the world a better place for ourselves and future generations. We are all in this together. As a clothing company, we cannot change the world alone, but that doesn't stop us from trying.
By wearing Afect, you show that you are interested in these values. Values about helping and inspiring others to make change and showing that you are interested in a sustainable future. Affect For The Change!