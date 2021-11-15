Afrik Fashion Show's 15th edition celebrates four generations of Ivorian designers

Abidjan - The Afrik Fashion Show is back for a fifteenth edition focused on the made in Côte d'Ivoire. For the occasion, 15 designers from four generations presented their latest collections.

With confidence and charisma, Fatim Sidimé made her entrance on the podium of the Palais des Congrès de l'Hôtel Ivoire, this Saturday 6 November 2021. The model is the muse of Afrik Fashion 15 and for several weeks, Abidjanese have seen her on all posters announcing the event in the economic capital.

After a forced break due to the pandemic, the Afrik Fashion Show is back for its fifteenth edition. This time, the "made in Côte d'Ivoire" is in the spotlight. Four generations of Ivorian designers will be on parade during the evening. "This is the innovation this year. It was important for us to choose the best in each generation, for 50 years, and to put them together on the same podium. I'm taking this benchmark because Pathé'O, who started out in Côte d'Ivoire, celebrated 50 years of career this year. His longevity and talent make him the most impactful designer of any generation," Isabelle Anoh, creator of the Afrik Fashion Show, told FashionUnited.

For the occasion, the famous designer Pathé'O presented a collection for men and women. "Unlike my other collections, this one is all white. Gilles Touré gave me this idea of 'all white'. It's a way of marking my 50 years of career," said the designer in his acceptance speech. As a tribute to this career and longevity, unequalled in the country, Pathé'O was awarded a Bronze Elephant by the Ivorian Ministers of Tourism, Foreign Affairs and the Promotion of SMEs and Crafts. The designer also had several celebrities parade in his new pieces including the host Caroline Dasylva and the writer Anzata Ouattara.

In total, fifteen Ivorian designers presented their latest collections. These were Ciss St Moïse, St Joe, Étienne Marcel, Pathé O and Michelle Yakice, for the "Seniors" generation; Anderson D, MB Design, Momoche, Tim Création, Patrick Asso, for the "Juniors"; Franck Gnamien, Modeste Ba, Yohou Couture, for the "Cadets"; Michael Trah and Diamond Couture for the "Benjamins".

Michael Trah creates a surprise with his “Precious Stone” collection

In this new generation, one designer in particular was able to captivate the audience, and the proof could be measured by the applause: Michael Trah. At only 27-years old, he presented his collection called "Pierre Precieuse". "It's a nod to women, the outfits in this collection are like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that, when put together, bring out the brilliance of the precious stone that is women," the designer told FashionUnited. Michael Trah started out in the commune of Port Bouët as a tailor before training in Nigeria. Back in Côte d'Ivoire, he launched his eponymous brand in 2020. The young designer caused a sensation at the second show of his career, after a first appearance at MASA Mode in 2020: "I was pleasantly surprised. The public greeted my creations with cheers, they were unanimous. After this show, I really hope to make a name for myself internationally.

Promote Ivorian fashion

"A designer who participates in Afrik Fashion Show gains notoriety, there is no doubt about that. It's true that we don't have enough money to give them a financial contribution, but this notoriety acquired thanks to the event allows them to market their products and therefore to earn money," says Isabelle Anoh. During this edition, 20 Ivorian brands were able to exhibit their pieces in the hall of the Palais des Congrès, on the occasion of an ephemeral sale.

No longer "Afrikfashion Show" anymore but "Afrik Fashion Week"

From the 16th edition, the Ivorian fashion event will evolve and will be called "Afrik Fashion Week". The event will take place over several days with fashion shows, an ephemeral sale and also a scientific component. "Behind the show, we must reflect on the future of African fashion. We need to find unifying themes so that fashion actors can improve and sell themselves internationally," says Isabelle Anoh.

A graduate in marketing communications, the creator of the Afrik Fashion Show is a businesswoman and TV presenter: "I started with a 13-minute fashion programme called Tendance. We then had the idea of launching a fashion show to promote local creation. So we launched "Tendance Party" which became "Afrik Fashion Show" from the fifth edition. The objective was also to position Côte d'Ivoire as the capital of African fashion. In the long term, Isabelle Anoh's ambition is to launch a channel: "It's an old project I have, to create an African channel for fashion, crafts and tourism. But I don't have the means yet."

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English by Kelly Press