After a collaboration with Palm Angels, Missoni hopes to conquer a new generation

Missoni’s latest advertising campaign iterates its mission to be a relevant, cool and contemporary brand, ready to conquer a new generation of shoppers and fashion lovers.

‘Life in colours’ is the name of the Italian knitwear giant’s AW21/22 campaign, which charts a new direction and vision under CEO Livil Proli, who was appointed last May. The campaign captures the essence of an urban spirit, of authenticity and irony, where the city becomes the protagonist and creates a dialogue between the clothes and its multi-chromatic references.

The campaign is leading up to the debut collection of newly appointed creative director Alberto Caliri, and will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week coming September. A veteran of the house, Caliri worked alongside Angela Missoni for 15 years, until she relinquished her designer role to chair the brand’s board instead.

Missoni recently collaborated with Palm Angels, with Angela Missoni and Francesco Ragazzi developing a co-branded collection of 150-pieces. “I really appreciate the fact that Francesco found so much inspiration in our world and that he thinks that our established brand has still a lot to say, also to the new generations,” Missoni said in an interview with WWD. “I’ve always believed that this is the path that needs to be walked in order to approach new generations, without losing our identity, our DNA, our iconic style. I think that one of the secrets behind Missoni’s longevity is the fact that it’s trans-generational and nowadays that’s something more important than ever since what really matters now is not your age, but your mentality.”