After selling his brand, Tom Ford releases final womenswear collection

Tom Ford has unveiled his final collection for his eponymous label, as he steps down from design duties after selling the business to Estée Lauder last year.

The Fall 2023 collection, named Tom Ford Archive, features re-issued versions of his designs from his 2010 womenswear debut up to present day. The collection is accompanied by a campaign and video, shot by the brand's long-time collaborator Steven Klein, and features models such as Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Karen Elson, Joan Smalls and Caroline Trentini.

The archival pieces were quietly released on the Tom Ford website on Wednesday, without the usual brand activation marketing. It remains unclear what Tom Ford's next move will be, or whether he will continue to play a leading role in the fashion industry.

Retrospective collections and greatest hits in fashion are typically reserved for posthumous exhibitions or to mark the end of an era. With this collection, Tom Ford bids his final farewell, despite being expected to remain creative director until the end of 2023. Following the 2.8 billion dollars sale of his business last November, Ford has the resources and time to ponder his next move.

The collection includes some of Ford's most celebrated designs, such as a white gown worn by Gwyneth Paltrow to the 2012 Oscars, and a sheer black lace gown from the 2020 runway collection worn by Gigi Hadid.