Agnona to relaunch menswear for Fall 2020

Italian luxury brand Agnona is to relaunch its menswear division. The announcement was first made on WWD, which will see the Ermenegildo Zegna Group-owned brand return to designing and distributing men’s fashion and accessories.

The brand will return after a 20 year hiatus and show its first collection for Fall 2020 on the catwalk during Milan women’s fashion week in February. Simon Holloway will oversee both men’s and womenswear as the brand’s Artistic Director, a post he has held since 2015.

“Menswear has played an important role in the brand’s DNA and has been very successful,” Alessandra Carra, CEO of Agnona, told WWD. “I think that our aesthetic is naturally connected with the world of men’s fashion, and with this new line we will offer our point of view, focusing on modern design and noble materials.”

According to WWD, Agnona’s menswear business could grow to be 35 percent of total revenues over the next five years. Wholesale distribution will be very selective and limited to “a maximum of 30 stores,” said the article, instead the collection will be sold via the company’s own retail channels.

Image via Agnona website