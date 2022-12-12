Aimé Leon Dore / Woolrich Fall/Winter 2022

Aimé Leon Dore and Woolrich continue their partnership for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with their sixth collaboration.

Continuing to draw inspiration from Woolrich’s historic archive, the Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collection presents an array of versatile, cold-weather garments in seasonal colourways, an iconic camouflage print, and tried-and-true fabrics. Classic silhouettes are re-imagined with modern textiles and a refined urban aesthetic.

Key pieces include–parkas in twill and wool with jacquard workmanship, quilted jackets with corduroy accents, fleece jackets, sherpa-lined overshirts, wool pants, streamlined sweatpants, and graphic long- sleeved t-shirts, as well as a range of elevated accessories and headwear.

The Fall/Winter 2022 Aimé Leon Dore/Woolrich capsule collection will be available December 2, 2022 at aimeleondore.com , the Aimé Leon Dore flagship, Woolrich.com and selected Woolrich stores.