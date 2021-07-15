Alexander McQueen debuts graffiti campaign and collection

Alexander McQueen’s latest advertising campaign doesn’t feature supermodels styled in super-polished looks. Instead, a guerrilla marketing approach sees a graffiti campaign emulating a spray-painted logo on concrete buildings, busses, the underground and on pavements across major fashion capitals London, Paris, New York and Milan.

The graffiti coincides with its namesake collection, McQueen Graffiti, which features the brand’s logo imprinted as brushstrokes on anything from leather accessories to t-shirts and ready-to-wear.

The company said its new collection will continue to be part of its narrative in the foreseeable future, reported WWD, with retail prices starting at 65 pounds for a pair of knitted socks and a hybrid parka coat at 2,990 pounds. A small skull bag, emblazoned with the graffiti logo, retails for 540 pounds.