Alexander McQueen relives catwalk shows through Spotify

From catwalk to Spotify, British fashion house Alexander McQueen has launched a new initiative ‘McQueen Music’ to allow its fans to stream music taken from its iconic fashion shows in their homes.

Launched as part of its programme to help its fans deal with life indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Alexander McQueen Spotify channel follows on from its ‘McQueen Creators’ project that was launched to “inspire and initiate creative conversation,” through a series of design tutorials on its social media.

‘McQueen Music’ launches with the music curated by John Gosling, who has been responsible for the McQueen show soundtracks for more than twenty years, and so far, the brand states he has edited a nine-hour selection, ranging from orchestral numbers to techno-pop songs all of which featured in previous McQueen catwalk shows.

The luxury label also added that it is working with more collaborators including Isobel Waller Bridge and the London Contemporary Orchestra, who respectively composed and performed the live soundtrack specifically for the McQueen spring/summer 2020 women’s show last October, to create further playlists and record new music for the brand to share in the near future.

There are currently two playlists, featuring over 40 songs, including Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23, Philip Glass pieces from The Hours soundtrack, and Isobel Waller Bridge’s ‘Arise’.

Image: courtesy of Alexander McQueen