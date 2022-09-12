Alice + Olivia collaborates with Lovesac

Furniture company LoveSac has unveiled a collaboration with contemporary fashion brand Alice + Olivia featuring two limited edition covers designed by Stacey Bendet for its CitySac and Squattoman styles.

Launching for autumn 2022, the limited-edition covers include Alice + Olivia’s Sassy Stace pattern, featuring the Sassy Stace Face logo in a rainbow colourway. The Stace Face has been a staple for the brand since its inception and the rainbow design celebrates Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary. While the other print is the Flower Garden, highlighting the brand’s use of florals.

Image: Lovesac and Alice + Olivia

Stacey Bendet, chief executive and founder of Alice + Olivia, said in a statement: "We designed this Lovesac collaboration using our favourite prints to create something fun and unexpected for the home or office!

“The floral print is from our Fall 22 collection and the rainbow Stace Face is the icon of our brand. We chose prints that are meant to bring a pop of whimsy and happiness to your home or home office environment.”

Lovesac x Alice + Olivia CitySac and Squattoman Covers will be sold in Lovesac showrooms and on Lovesac.com, as well as in select Alice + Olivia boutiques. Prices range from 250 to 1,150 US dollars.

Image: Lovesac and Alice + Olivia

Shawn Nelson, founder and chief executive at Lovesac, added: "Alongside Alice + Olivia, we're hoping to help consumers bring runway fashion into their homes, in a comfortable and sustainable way. Just like an Alice + Olivia dress stands out from the crowd, our Stacey Bendet-designed Sac Covers will offer an expressive accent piece for virtually any living room.

"Our brands share the same entrepreneurial spirit, passion for fun and unique products, and a desire to help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For Lovesac, this means designing products that are built to last a lifetime and working towards our mission of zero waste and zero emissions by 2040."

This is the latest fashion collaboration from Lovesac, in 2021, the home furnishings brand teamed up with Jeremy Scott .