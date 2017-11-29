Alice + Olivia launches denim brand

Alice + Olivia, known for their quirky, feminine designs and colorful red carpet styles, will be getting in on the denim game. The brand has announced the launch of AO.LA, a new casual focused sister denim line.

In addition to denim, the line will also feature silk jacquard kimonos, knit tees, vintage style rocker tees and cropped jackets. The collection is inspired by the seventies, but has plenty of designer Stacey Bendet's modern twists. The collection will launch the same time as Alice + Olivia's resort collection, and will be featured in 21 Alice + Olivia stores, as well as 20 Neiman Marcus locations and Bergdorf Goodman.

Alice and Olivia dives further into the denim market

In the spirt of made in America, the collection will be produced in Los Angeles. Price points for the collection range from 198 dollars for a pair of jeans to 1095 dollars for a denim jacket.

Denim styles featured include high-rise bell, high-rise exposed button, ankle skinny, low-rise skinny with studs and embroidered boyfriend distressed jeans. The denim styles are called Good, Great, Beautiful, Perfect, Amazing and Fabulous. Statements can be found on the waistband like "You look Good today."

The collection also comes with a philanthropic twist. 10 percent of the Good jeans will go toward the Good + Foundation. While the denim market had seen a period of slow sales, it's seen a major rebound this year thanks to more brands focusing on trends and offering services like customization. According to a 2016 report by Statistic Brain, U.S. denim sales exceeded 13 million dollars that year with room for growth.

photo:via Aliceandolivia.com