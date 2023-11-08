Alice+Olivia pays homage to iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

Alice + olivia, the New York-based fashion brand, is set to unveil a 17-piece collection that pays homage to the iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Launching November 8th, the collection is priced from 395 dollars to 1,795 dollars, and will be available both in alice + olivia stores, on their website, and through various global retailers.

This isn't the first rendezvous between alice + olivia and the legendary Basquiat's artistic legacy. The initial collaboration back in November 2016 was hailed as a success, and created a fervor among customers for a second drop.

Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of alice + olivia, said in a statement: "Bringing Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work to life in a new way has been a dream come true! Designing this collection has been an incredible journey. My mission of blending art and fashion seamlessly to create iconic looks with those who value both is fully realized here with works by one of my favorite artists of all time. I could not be prouder!”

Delving into the collection, symbols reflective of Basquiat’s distinctive style are skillfully woven throughout. The regal crown, symbolizing power, graces two button-down blouses and takes center stage on a captivating collared sweater. Basquiat's He Was Crazy, a vibrant mix of words, images, and color, manifests in a versatile 4-piece series featuring a shirt dress, crew neck top, boyfriend blazer, and long ball gown.

The artistry unfolds further with an oversized moto jacket, adorned with Basquiat's thematic motifs of coins and money. Basquiat's work Unbreakable boldly appears on a dress and long skirt, with the empowering word "Unbreakable" illuminated across the front. The collection's crescendo is the Untitled series, featuring a cropped hoodie, mini dress, and long maxi dress, all adorned with Basquiat's unmistakable artwork.

The brand said its collaboration is a celebration of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work that transcends fashion, celebrates the artist’s profound legacy into unique pieces of wearable art.