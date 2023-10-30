Alice’s Lips: the fashion behind Avril Lavigne's electrifying return

Alice's Lips, an independent brand founded in 2020 in Italy, champions the unique styles of alt girls around the globe. With a mission anchored in empowering women, Alice's Lips offers clothing and accessories that allow every woman to confidently unleash her inner rebel.

Specialising in alternative fashion, their designs feature distressed fabrics, vegan leather mini skirts, and a dose of unapologetic rebellion. Each piece, whether it's edgy, bold, or a blend of both, promises to inject a touch of audacious attitude into any ensemble.

What sets Alice's Lips apart isn't just their fashion-forward collections. The brand stands tall as a female-powered initiative, envisioned by women for women. Whether you're into grunge, a punk enthusiast, or someone who flirts with everything in between, Alice's Lips promises something unique for every taste.

Avril Lavigne wearing Alice's Lips. Credits: Alice's Lips

To further etch their stamp on the fashion scene, Alice's Lips grabbed attention when pop-punk princess, Avril Lavigne, chose their design for her electrifying surprise performance at the When We Were Young music festival. Lavigne stunned fans in the Cherry Black Set, comprising the Cherry Bomb Vegan Leather Black Jacket paired with the Ride Black Vegan Leather Skirt. Made of 100% Polyurethane leather, the outfit ensures style without compromising on ethics.

In essence, Alice's Lips is more than a fashion label. The brand represents slow fashion and women's empowerment. If you're ready to march to the rhythm of your own drum, Alice Lips beckons.