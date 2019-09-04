Alix the Label Fall/Winter 2019 collection

A NEW ADVENTURE: Out into the wild.

With a new adventure, comes a new collection. This season, ALIX took the road less travelled and explored Europe’s last true wilderness; Finland.

The campaign shot in Finland shows ALIX and her girls on a true outdoor adventure between endless tress and countless lakes. Out in the wild, the girls caught their own fish and chopped wood for late night bonfires. They truly lived the outdoor life like a nature’s child. Even outdoors, ALIX does not lose her sense of style. Dressed in chiffon dressed paired with oversized jackets and sturdy boots, they showed Finland how outdoor dressing is done. The campaign photos are shot by Paul Berends and the campaign video was made by Marlon Gervacio.